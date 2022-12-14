Doncaster Rovers could throw centre-back Joseph Olowu into Saturday's Yorkshire derby with Harrogate Town after only a day's training, manager Danny Schofield has admitted.

But with Tom Anderson back in training and Charlie Seaman impressing in the centre of defence during last week's 1-0 win at Newport County, 23-year-old Olowu faces genuine competition for his place even if he can prove his fitness.

Olowu has not featured since October 1, having suffered a facial injury shortly after he recovered from a groin problem.

Despite not having yet featured in this week's weather-disrupted training, coach Danny Schofield is not ruling him out.

INJURY PROBLEMS: Doncaster Rovers' Joseph Olowu

"Joseph's due to train on Friday, Tom Anderson has been back in this week training after illness," he said of the two central defenders who were missing in Wales.

"I wouldn't rule him (Olowu) out. As long as a player returns and I feel as though they can impact the squad in any way and they get a good day's training under their belt, they'll always be considered."

Right-back Charlie Seaman stepped into the back three for only his second League Two start of the season.

"Charlie's been in my thoughts for a while," revealed Schofield. "I've worked with him seven or eight weeks on the training pitch and he's shown great attitude and character.

"The form Kyle Knoyle was in made it tough for Charlie to get in the team but with that performance he did himself no harm. He's probably more in my thoughts now than he was."

Doncaster have had a day's training on the synthetic 4G pitch at their stadium complex and another day training indoors due to the cold snap but Schofield says he has had no indication that Saturday's game is at threat from the weather at this stage.

