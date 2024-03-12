Doncaster Rovers' League Two game is postponed as Barnsley FC, Bradford City and Harrogate Town keep their fingers crossed
A pitch inspection was carried out on Tuesday morning at the Colchester Community Stadium, with the pitch declared unplayable by a match official.
With rain forecast for much of the rest of the day, the decision was taken to postpone the fixture at an early juncture.
A rearranged date for the fixture will be confirmed in due course, while tickets purchased for the original date will remain valid for the rearranged fixture.
Elsewhere, in League Two - weather permitting - Bradford City are due to host Forest Green Rovers on Tuesday night, while Harrogate Town visit Wrexham.
In League One, Barnsley make the trip to lowly Carlisle United.FC Halifax Town's scheduled National League home fixture with Oldham Athletic was postponed on Monday following a pitch inspection at The Shay.
York City are due to head to Altrincham on Tuesday evening.