Doncaster Rovers loanee is a free agent this summer after being released by League One club

The 27-year-old forward has been an important part of the upsurge in form which has taken Rovers into the League Two play-offs, scoring nine goals in 19 appearances.

It is the second time Adelakun has worked with manager Grant McCann, who also took him on loan from Bristol City as manager of then-League One Hull City.

Adelakun joined Lincoln on a free transfer in July 2021, but has only made 22 league starts for the Imps, scoring five goals.