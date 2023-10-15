SOMETHING significant happened in the second half at the Eco-Power Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

It was not necessarily the sight of Doncaster Rovers scoring three goals in a 15-minute burst either, but something that occurred in the Black Bank where the club’s hardcore supporters gather.

In blind faith as opposed to hope in recent seasons.

A section broke into spontaneous song midway through as regal Rovers - famished after a start to the season which has hardly been nutritious - dined out at the expense of Sutton’s shambolic defence.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doncaster Rovers' striker Mo Faal celebrates scoring his side's fourth goal versus Sutton United. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The chant referenced promotion. It may be exceedingly early days to sing that and somewhat optimistic - Doncaster are in 19th position and closer to the relegation zone than the play-off positions as it stands - but you had to admire the sentiment. On Saturday’s evidence, it’s not all wishful thinking.

Whether observers necessarily agreed with it or not, the fact that the ‘when we win promotion, this is what we’ll sing’ ditty got an airing was the telling part. Regardless of whether you believed in it or not.

Six or seven months ago, it was all gallows humour at Rovers’ demise and pretty painful to hear in truth.

Ahead of this fixture, the narrative revolved around what Grant McCann had not got as opposed to what he had.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rovers were without 14 players due to injury. It didn’t stop McCann from mentioning beforehand that he believed his side had turned a corner - three league victories in their previous five games backed that up to a degree - but his followers in red and white wanted something to really sink their teeth into.

Saturday provided it by way of a statement which should not go unnoticed among shrewd observers of fourth-tier football and not just Doncastrians.

Sutton’s backline was bad, but it is disingenuous not to praise Rovers for being good. Their defence, despite a couple of first-half scares, was on-message and their midfield had too much polish for their ponderous opponents.

On the flanks, Luke Molyneux possessed far too much wit for the visitors. He bobbed and weaved, twisting the blood of his pursuers in the process.

In the forward line, Rovers have their Mo-Joe back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joe Ironside got his two goals, but provided more than that - namely a textbook performance in how to lead the line.

Alongside him, Mo Faal’s application, talent, pace and desire shone as brightly as the autumnal sun.

He also found the net and Sutton could not handle him all afternoon - the young man clearly has something about him for sure and the standing ovation when he left the fray late on was certainly merited.

All in all, a grand afternoon’s work, even if McCann was peeved at his side’s concession in the ninth minute of stoppage time with the last action of the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keeper Louis Jones had a face like thunder as well at that unwanted development.

The bigger development is that Rovers won their third successive home game. The Eco-Power is becoming a house of pleasure again as opposed to pain, whisper it gently.

The early evidence pointed to a contest, albeit with a clash of styles.

Rovers were patient and probing, while Sutton were direct, with threats from set-plays in particular.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They targeted the hosts’ defence and Jones with some aerial stuff. Jones coped an early cut, but soldiered on and was not softened up. He also made a very smart save in the context of the game at his near post to deny big Harry Smith.

That came shortly after Rovers took the lead after midfielder Craig Clay stuck out a lazy leg to fell Faal. It was an obvious penalty and Ironside sent Sutton keeper Dean Bouzanis the wrong way in nerveless fashion.

A borderline decision ruled out a fine Tommy Rowe strike for offside. Not to worry, with Rovers putting the game to bed in irresistible fashion on the restart and making light of their lengthy absentee count.

Molyneux created trouble down the right before finding Owen Bailey, whose left-footed cross was flicked home in deadly fashion by the head of Ironside, now up to seven goals for the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Molyneux and Ironside were involved in Doncaster’s third, a noteworthy one for Zain Westbrooke, who netted his first goal in Rovers’ colours, a cool rebound after his initial shot shuddered the post.

That man Molyneux created more grief to supply Faal with the goal he warranted, beating Bouzanis at his near post. ‘We want five’ sang home punters, followed by a ‘Can we play you every week?’ chorus.

A grey day for Sutton's manager Matt Gray, who coped a booking for his sins in a tough second half as United’s total of away concessions this season rose to 16.

Sutton haven't picked up a point on their travels since April 1 and prop up the EFL with good reason.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their 133 followers, those that stayed anyway, saw Smith head in a late consolation at the back post after Coley flicked on a right-wing cross from Joe Kizzi.

Doncaster Rovers: Jones; Bailey, Anderson, Olowu; Nixon, Rowe (Biggins 60), Westbrooke (Broadbent 80), Close (Kuleya 85), Molyneux; Faal (Goodman 81), Ironside. Unused substitutes: Lawlor, Sotona, Flint.

Sutton United: Bouzanis; Kizzi, Sowunmi, Goodliffe, Hart; Coley, Clay, N’Guessan (Beautyman 66), Patrick (Mellor 78); Smith, O’Brien. Unused substitutes: Arnold, Jackson, Milsom, Angol.