Doncaster Rovers manager Gary McSheffrey gives update on Tommy Rowe's hamstring injury

The 33-year-old was absent as Rovers came from behind to beat Lincoln City in the Papa John’s Trophy on Tuesday night.

The midfielder was withdrawn after 57 minutes during Saturday’s home League Two defeat to Swindon Town but manager Gary McSheffrey is not yet sure how serious the injury is.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“He’s had a scan today. We are awaiting his results,” said McSheffrey after Tuesday’s victory.

Tommy Rowe of Doncaster Rovers is waiting to discover the extent of a hamstring problem. Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images.

Asked if he would be out of this weekend’s meeting with Crawley Town, McSheffrey continued: “Who knows? Tommy Rowe’s played through all sorts in the past.

“By the sounds of it, potentially.”

Charles Vernam gave Lincoln the lead four minutes into the second half on Tuesday but Doncaster responded well to eventually take the win.

Kyle Hurst and Adam Long struck within 12 minutes of each other to turn it around and after a run of third-straight defeats, McSheffrey hopes the win can bring a much-needed lift to his side.

"It can bring some confidence to the boys,” added McSheffrey.

“I said ‘you have got to take confidence from that’. We have come to Lincoln, a League One team doing really well, off the back of two wins, and it was the same squad of players bar Ben House.

“It has to give them a bit of confidence and belief. It has been a tough couple of weeks for them – for everyone.