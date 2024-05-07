The 44-year-old is currently on a remarkable journey, having taken Doncaster from a flirt with relegation to the semi-finals of the League Two play-offs. They are well-placed to reach the Wembley final, having defeated Crewe Alexandra in the first leg of their semi-final.

However, his managerial journey has not been a simple one, nor was his playing one. After cutting his teeth in his native Northern Ireland, McCann was recruited by West Ham United and penned his first professional deal with the Hammers.

He spent five years as a professional at Upton Park but failed to make a senior breakthrough, eventually departing for Cheltenham Town in 2003. Speaking candidly via The Coaches’ Voice, McCann has admitted he was not always professional enough as a young player.

Grant McCann has done a stellar job at Doncaster Rovers. Image: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

He said: “When I was a young player, I could have been more professional. I always had a bit of an edge about myself. I’d talk back to the coaches if they had a go at me. And when I got a bit older, I had too much interest in Saturday nights.

“I regret not taking it more seriously. They weren’t the actions of a player desperate to make it to the top, even though I’d put all of my eggs in one basket.

"In my first year, I found it all a bit of a chore. I didn’t appreciate what I had and didn’t really enjoy it. I wasn’t knuckling down. I was on the verge of not being offered a professional contract, so I got my head down and worked. My parents pushed me, and I made a real effort to keep my mouth shut and make it at West Ham.”

Although he did not make the grade at West Ham, McCann enjoyed a long career in the professional game. He moved into management in 2016 and has since had two spells in charge of Peterborough United. He is currently in his second reign at Doncaster and also led their Yorkshire rivals Hull City.

He oversaw relegation to League One while in charge of the Tigers but was able to guide them back to the second tier at the first time of asking. He was axed during the club’s first season back in the Championship but has insisted he looks back on his Hull tenure with pride.

McCann said: “Our task going back into the Championship was made even more difficult by the club being put under a transfer embargo. That meant we could only sign players on free transfers. And we had the lowest wage budget in the league, as well.