Earlier this week, Rovers - who have a host of players out of contract - got the ball rolling with the news that left-back James Maxwell has put pen to paper and committed his future to the club until the summer of 2026.

McCann has subsequently revealed that a couple of unnamed players, whose contracts are due to expire in June, have agreed fresh terms.

Ben Close, Luke Molyneux, Zain Westbrooke, Richard Wood, Jon Taylor, Harrison Biggins and Tommy Rowe are among those senior players whose deals are due to end.

Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann, whose side welcome League Two strugglers Forest Green on Saturday.

McCann said: "I have my mind made up. I’ve been here from the start of pre-season and these are not decisions I’ve made lightly.

"They are ones I have thought very diligently about as to who can help us and bring us forward and make us a good team next year.

"That’s the way I have always worked, really.

"There’s a couple that have accepted and we’re working hard behind the scenes to try and create the group that we feel can help us next season and put us in a good place from the off, really.

"There is a lot of players out of contract, but we don’t want a huge, huge turnaround where there’s 20 players leaving and 20 new players coming in. It won’t be like that.

"We want to try and continue with a bit of continuity in what we have seen over the past nine or 10 games and then add a little bit of a sprinkle with in the summer with our recruitment.

"We’re always working hard behind the scenes to improve us. Whether it’s some of the pliers that are here or players we are looking for next season.”

McCann, whose side top the division’s eight-match form table and have suffered just one loss in nine league matches since January 27, says that he has some ‘good decisions’ to make ahead of the home encounter with Forest Green.