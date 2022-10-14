Doncaster Rovers midfielder Ben Close relieved to be back from injury which tested his patience

Ben Close is essentially a League One player in League Two but you will hear no complaints when he runs out at Carlisle United's Brunton Park on Saturday.

When Close's season ended last November, an "IT band injury" was a new one on many of us. Although not an especially bad problem it kept him out until late September and tested his resolve.

At home to Leyton Orient last week Close played 90 minutes for only the second time since.

BACK IN THE FOLD: Doncaster Rovers midfielder Ben Close

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It didn't really matter what level I came back at, it was just about competitive football," he says. "Now I am I want to push up the leagues if possible and this season we've got a great opportunity.

"I keep reminding myself players go through far worse. It wasn't really a serious injury, it just took far longer than predicted. It was a mental battle, a waiting game.

"I'm incredibly happy to be back on the training pitch and away from that gym."

Close has been ticking off mental milestones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"At one point I wasn't making much progress and it was incredibly frustrating," admits the midfielder. "That's when you start to question yourself, the injury and your body.

"At one stage you're trying to tick off every day and get through every session without picking up a niggle. At Lincoln (his comeback game) it was about getting through the first half, for the following game 70 or 75 minutes, whatever I was given.