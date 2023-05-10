He's still relatively young and hungry, while amassing a fair bit of experience. He's available, knows the club and has had previous success in the lower divisions with Rovers and Hull City.The Northern Irishman operated under difficult circumstances for most of his time at Hull against a backdrop of the Allam family wanting to sell up and the purse strings being tightened. He won a league title - City's first in 55 years - and the club consolidated in the Championship by the time he left.When he previously came to Doncaster in the close season of 2018, he was 'a little bit bitter' after leaving Peterborough.His second stint at London Road ended in January and should he head back up the A1, he will be driven, as opposed to bitter and confident in the knowledge that he has proved himself to be a successful manager. He will also be hardened somewhat.He previously left Doncaster in June 2019 on good terms with the club hierarchy, even if fans were pretty unhappy at the time. Football is such that they would be delighted to see him return.After their worst season, statistically, since returning to the Football League two decades ago, Rovers need to make a statement of intent after such a miserable past few years.Talk of an increased budget to enable the club to push for promotion not to be buttressed by the appointment of a managerial 'name'. It would indicate the club are serious again.Amid all this, it is hard not to spare a thought for Danny Schofield, who has taken on not just one but two very difficult jobs in the circumstances in 2022-23 at first Huddersfield Town and then Rovers.They would have tested a more seasoned figure, let alone a comparative rookie.A dreadful run of injuries, poor recruitment in January, wretched form and a style of football which increasingly struggled to resonate with supporters made it a toxic cocktail by the end and his Rovers departure had an air of inevitability.It is to be hoped in terms of his next job in coaching that he is on safer ground. He deserves that.