Doncaster Rovers need to 'kill' teams off admits Grant McCann - plus his take on Bradford City's Valley Parade pitch
Rovers deservedly led at the break thanks to a neat fifth goal of the campaign from Luke Molyneux with McCann’s side being good value for their advantage after producing more of the polished football on a difficult surface with the hosts producing a very poor first-half performance.
City, inactive since February 21 following two postponements, struggled to get going on the night and it took a triple substitution on 63 minutes to start to change things.
One of the replacements in Tyler Smith drew the Bantams level on 84 minutes, firing home following a cross from another substitute in Harrison Chapman, with Rovers paying the price for not putting the game to bed earlier to compliment what was a largely excellent display in open play.
McCann said: “I’m really disappointed we’ve drawn again.
"I thought we were outstanding in the first half. I am always honest with the boys, we need to get to point – and we will do - where when we have teams on the ropes, we need to kill them off.
"We passed around them with angles and exploited spaces. I thought we were very very good on a shocking pitch.
"But this pitch was better than Walsall’s pitch on Saturday. It was a little bit flatter.
"But we knew there’d be a reaction from Graham’s team. Yet we had some good opportunities and had chances to score in the second half.
"I’m just disappointed, a point away at Bradford is usually a good point, but with the way we played, I’m disappointed.
"The team are performing to a really good level at the moment. We just didn’t have that killer instinct at Walsall and it was a bit like that tonight.
"You need to get to a point where you can score again and create again, but we will get to that point.”