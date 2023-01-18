Danny Schofield says Doncaster Rovers' new recruits are ready to hit the ground running.

Todd Miller, Ben Nelson and James Brown have joined this month, with Kyle Knoyle leaving.

Nelson and Brown have started 18 League Two games between them this season on loan at Rochdale and Stockport County respectively. Although this is Miller's first loan, he joined last week, and has therefore had more training under his belt.

"James and Ben have been pretty much playing regular EFL football and they're probably match-fit and ready to go," said coach Danny Schofield. "Todd had a bit of a spell over the Christmas period where he didn't train too much and he's had the odd game for the under-21s at Brighton.

NEW ADDITIONS: Doncaster Rovers coach Danny Schofield

"They're showing good physical levels and the physical data at their previous clubs is really positive.

"Todd Miller brings attacking capabilities, we think James Brown can add a real attacking threat down the right and Ben Nelson is a young player with a lot of noise around him one day being a top Premier League player.

"These players will come in and develop hopefully but also make an impact really quickly and the early signs are good."

Nelson is on loan from Leicester City, fellow defender Brown from Blackburn Rovers.

Schofield says there could yet be more, with a box-to-box midfielder seemingly top of his list. He says there is funds to buy a player without having to sell.

"What we're looking for all the time is that competition for places," he explained. "I feel if we've got two players for each position it's really healthy. We feel as though these signings can do that.

"We have areas we still do want to improve but it's still ongoing. We'll see how that progresses.

"Signings don't have to be a loan or permanent, it's just the best players.

"We're going to try and recruit more attacking players, potentially a No 8 (midfielder).

"I think it always give a boost when new players come in, it keeps the current players on their toes because they know there's competition.

"Even if you're winning every game, I think change is always good and players coming in is an important part of the process."