Doncaster Rovers owner promises major cash injection to fund a League Two promotion push next season

Under-pressure Doncaster Rovers owner Terry Bramall has promised to provide "a major injection of funds into the playing budget" to push for promotion for next season.

The Rovers board has been under pressure for failing to support its managers in recent years, pressure which has only grown as they have dropped from the League One play-offs in 2019 to mid-table in League Two this season.

Last month head of football operations James Coppinger's interview with The Yorkshire Post appeared to contradict the prevailing boardroom line that the club "the resources we feel will help us bounce back decisively" after last season's relegation.

"We're a League Two club with the average League Two budget," said the legendary former player.

That only increased the terrace pressure on the board.

Bramall has now acted, saying the club will be less wedded to its Covid-era tactic of trying at all times to balance the books.

“Since the passing of my dear friend Dick Watson, the focus of our approach has been to run the club more sustainably – a process accelerated following the Covid-19 pandemic," said Bramall in a statement.

"This approach was with good intention. We have stated before that the legacy of our ownership would be to leave a club that could survive without a constant need for its owners' funding and thus safeguard its future should the worst happen to myself or David (Blunt, the chairman) – ensuring the first step in those unfortunate circumstances would not be administration.

INVESTMENT: Owner Terry Bramall has promised significant investment in the Doncaster Rovers' squad. Picture: Isaac Parkin/PA

“Through the hard work, commitment and creativity of our staff, led by chief executive Gavin Baldwin, it is clear while he and our core staff remain in place, there is a model of operation that can support the club.

“During this time, as a supporter base, you have shown incredibly loyalty to Doncaster Rovers, through both the pandemic and relegation to League Two. Losing only 26 season ticket holders despite relegation was a phenomenal show of support and even over the past month, the number of individuals who have renewed their season membership for next season has been encouraging.

"Personally, I feel now is the time to reward the perseverance and loyalty of both our supporters and staff.

"I do not believe this club belongs in League Two. I am now 80 and I want to see the club do more than survive – I want it to thrive. For this reason, I will be putting forward a significant financial injection into first team resources for next season."

PLEDGE: Doncaster Rovers owner Terry Bramall

Chairman David Blunt added: “With the finances available, there should be no reason why the club cannot be challenging for promotion next season. Danny (Schofield, the coach) understands the level of financial support that has been offered and is confident that it is at a level that can achieve that objective."