Wellens’s side have picked up just one point from 11 league games on the road and the result leaves them in the relegation zone.

Rovers were forced to bring Ben Close – who had returned to the side after a month-long absence – off at half-time as Wellens admitted his side lacked experience. Ben Blythe, 19, was the oldest player on the Doncaster bench for the fixture.

Second-half goals from Thomas O’Connor and Daniel Jebbison earned all three points for Burton but Wellens was not happy with the second goal scored by the hosts.

Ben Close: Injury blow.

“There is the lad stood right in front of Pontus who has put it in the net,” said Wellens.

“I have been told the rule is if their player plays it and their player is offside but it deviates off one of our men on the way, then it is onside.

“If their lad isn’t there our defender can leave it for the keeper.

“They are a good team at what they do. Conditions were tough and they have played them really well. The difference in the game is that Burton have got know-how and experience all across the pitch and they keep relentlessly putting balls into areas where it is difficult to defend.

“Our team was so inexperienced. We lost Ben Close at half-time today and all his organisation, so that was a big blow for us because of the experience that he gives us.”

Burton Albion: Garratt; Shaughnessy, Leak, Borthwick-Jackson; Hamer, Taylor (Chapman 85), O’Connor, Akins; Smith (Lakin 85), Jebbison (Mancienne 88), Hemmings. Unused substitutes: Hawkins, Powell, Holloway, Morris.

Doncaster Rovers: Dalhberg; Knoyle, Anderson, Rowe, Horton (Cuker 67); Smith, Galbraith; Barlow, Close (Hasani 45), Hiwula-Mayifuila; Dodoo. Unused substitutes: Jones, Ravenhill, Faulkner, Blythe, Kuleya.