Doncaster Rovers player ratings feature high marks across the board as they take control of play-off semi-final
A confident away team picked up a comfortable first-leg scoreline which sets them up nicely for Friday’s return.
Timothee Lo -Tutala – did not rise to the niggle he was getting from the crowd or Elliott Nevitt 6
Jamie Sterry – did a solid job at right-back 6
Tom Anderson – one outstanding blocked when the score was 0-0 7
Richard Wood – had his moments early on but settled and was involved in the second goal 6
James Maxwell – did well going in both directions 7
Owen Bailey – Doncaster were unable to get control of the midfield in the first half-hour but he was one of those who wrestled it back 7
Matthew Craig – terrific performance from the on-loan Tottenham Hotspur midfielder, capped by an assist 8
Luke Molyneux – another well-taken goal for the winger 7
Harrison Biggins – scored and hit the crossbar in an excellent midfield display 8
Hakeeb Adelakun – not at his best but still played an important part in the first goal 6
Joe Ironside – held the ball up well and created the second goal for Harrison Biggins 8
Substitutes:
Tommy Rowe (for Biggins, 50) – a quality replacement with Biggins never supposed to do a full shift 6
Kyle Hurst (for Adelakun, 75) – ensured there was no late let-up 5
George Broadbent (for Craig, 84) – N/A
Not used: Olowu, Jones,Westbrooke, Waters.
