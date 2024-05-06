Doncaster Rovers player ratings feature high marks across the board as they take control of play-off semi-final

Doncaster Rovers are well placed for a trip to Wembley after their 2-0 win at Crewe Alexandra.
Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner
Published 6th May 2024, 20:52 BST

A confident away team picked up a comfortable first-leg scoreline which sets them up nicely for Friday’s return.

Timothee Lo -Tutala – did not rise to the niggle he was getting from the crowd or Elliott Nevitt 6

Jamie Sterry – did a solid job at right-back 6

Tom Anderson – one outstanding blocked when the score was 0-0 7

Richard Wood – had his moments early on but settled and was involved in the second goal 6

James Maxwell – did well going in both directions 7

Owen Bailey – Doncaster were unable to get control of the midfield in the first half-hour but he was one of those who wrestled it back 7

STAR PERFORMERS: Doncaster Rovers pair Harrison Biggins (left) and Joe Ironside after combining for the second goal

Matthew Craig – terrific performance from the on-loan Tottenham Hotspur midfielder, capped by an assist 8

Luke Molyneux – another well-taken goal for the winger 7

Harrison Biggins – scored and hit the crossbar in an excellent midfield display 8

Hakeeb Adelakun – not at his best but still played an important part in the first goal 6

Joe Ironside – held the ball up well and created the second goal for Harrison Biggins 8

Substitutes:

Tommy Rowe (for Biggins, 50) – a quality replacement with Biggins never supposed to do a full shift 6

Kyle Hurst (for Adelakun, 75) – ensured there was no late let-up 5

George Broadbent (for Craig, 84) – N/A

Not used: Olowu, Jones,Westbrooke, Waters.

