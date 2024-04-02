Doncaster Rovers player ratings see high marks spread around as team effort sees off Wrexham

Doncaster Rovers produced an outstanding performance to continue their good run with victory at home to Wrexham.
Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner
Published 2nd Apr 2024, 22:08 BST

Grant McCann’s in-form side won their fifth game on the trot thanks to Owen Bailey’s header on a night when the good performances were spread throughout the team.

Timothee Lo-Tutala – little to do for 97 minutes then he produced an outstanding save 7

Jamie Sterry – some nice touches in a good right-back performance 7

Joseph Olowu – defended solidly at centre-back 6

Richard Wood – made a hero's departure nursing his head and shoulder after a typically gutsy display 7

James Maxwell – brilliant cross for the goal 7

Owen Bailey – lovely guided header to settle the game 7

OUTSTANDING: Luke MolyneuxOUTSTANDING: Luke Molyneux
OUTSTANDING: Luke Molyneux

Matthew Craig – given a lot of ground to cover/space to operate in by the midfield set-up, the Tottenham Hotspur loanee used it brilliantly 8

Harrison Biggins – a real driving force from midfield 7

Luke Molyneux – a performance of great running and clever creativity 8

Maxime Biamou – his persistence was important in the goal 6

Hakeeb Adelakun – missed some chances and his touch was not the best but he has plenty of credit in the bank 6

Substitutes:

Joe Ironside (for Biamou, 68) – harshly booked after bulldozing his way into the goalkeeper chasing a loose ball 5

Tommy Rowe (for Biggins, 78) – kept the levels up 5

Zain Westbrooke (for Craig, 86) – N/A

Jay McGrath (for Wood, 90+6) – N/A

Not used: Broadbent, Jones, Hurst.

