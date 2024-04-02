Doncaster Rovers player ratings see high marks spread around as team effort sees off Wrexham

Grant McCann’s in-form side won their fifth game on the trot thanks to Owen Bailey’s header on a night when the good performances were spread throughout the team.

Timothee Lo-Tutala – little to do for 97 minutes then he produced an outstanding save 7

Jamie Sterry – some nice touches in a good right-back performance 7

Joseph Olowu – defended solidly at centre-back 6

Richard Wood – made a hero's departure nursing his head and shoulder after a typically gutsy display 7

James Maxwell – brilliant cross for the goal 7

Owen Bailey – lovely guided header to settle the game 7

OUTSTANDING: Luke Molyneux

Matthew Craig – given a lot of ground to cover/space to operate in by the midfield set-up, the Tottenham Hotspur loanee used it brilliantly 8

Harrison Biggins – a real driving force from midfield 7

Luke Molyneux – a performance of great running and clever creativity 8

Maxime Biamou – his persistence was important in the goal 6

Hakeeb Adelakun – missed some chances and his touch was not the best but he has plenty of credit in the bank 6

Substitutes:

Joe Ironside (for Biamou, 68) – harshly booked after bulldozing his way into the goalkeeper chasing a loose ball 5

Tommy Rowe (for Biggins, 78) – kept the levels up 5

Zain Westbrooke (for Craig, 86) – N/A

Jay McGrath (for Wood, 90+6) – N/A