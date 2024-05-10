Doncaster Rovers player ratings: 'Tantalising' forward typifies a frustrating night

Doncaster Rovers went out of the League Two play-offs on penalties after giving themselves too steep a mountain to climb.

Timothee Lo-Tutala – saved a penalty but was exposed by the goals during regulation time 6Jamie Sterry – put some good crosses in but no one was able to convert them 7Tom Anderson – his cut head bandaged up, he headed everything away 7Richard Wood – a warrior performance for him too, even going close to scoring at the other end 7James Maxwell – scored the own goal that levelled the tie 6Owen Bailey – an absolutely beautiful pass to Hakeeb Adelakun was his highlight 7Matthew Craig – could not match the quality of his first-leg performance, and was sacrificed in extra time 6Luke Molyneux – hit a post in extra time – an inch the other way could have made such a difference 6Tommy Rowe – worked hard but subbed after an hour for fresh legs 6Hakeeb Adelakun – a tantalising performance – he hinted at plenty but was ultimately unable to deliver, even in the shoot-out 7Joe Ironside – not enough service for him to make a difference 6