DANNY SCHOFIELD spoke of his relief after Doncaster ended their winless run at nine matches with a 1-0 victory over Colchester United.

Rovers’ form over the final three months of the campaign has been poor, seeing them slip from play-off contention and put them on course for a bottom-half finish.

That has brought inevitable pressure on Schofield, who was therefore pleased to sign off his side’s home campaign with a win, courtesy of Tommy Rowe’s first-half strike.

Schofield said: “It’s relief more than enjoyment for me. To get that result at this stage of the season is a big relief personally.

DIFFERENCE-MAKER: Tommy Rowe scored the winner for Doncaster Rovers against Colchester United. Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images.

"I’ll never stop working hard and never stop fighting and I think you could see that today from the players.

“It’s been a long time coming. We’ve been on a tough 14 games or so. To get that win at home, in the last home game of the season, is a really positive thing to do.

“I asked the lads to step up their game in terms of defending balls into the box, which we’ve faced a lot and conceded in that aspect of the game. We competed more in this one and got the win as a by-product of that.

“Even though we were under pressure, I did feel as though we were in control in those situations.

[email protected]: Doncaster Rovers' manager, Danny Schofield. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

“It’s not a lack of effort why we’ve been losing, it was key moments and they had a real energy to get that side of things right.”

Doncaster Rovers: Jones, Faulkner, Williams, Rowe, Seaman, Biggins, Close, Molyneux, Westbrooke (Hurst 79), T Miller (Goodman 88), Barlow. Unused substitutes: Mitchell, Brown, Ravenhill, Degruchy, Kuleya.

Colchester United: T Smith, Chambers, Kelleher (Jay 80), Hall, Greenidge (Fevrier 60), Ashley, Read, Tchamadeu, Chilvers, Akinde, Tovide (Hopper 73). Unused substitutes: Dallison, Newby, Kazeem, Marshall.