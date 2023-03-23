DONCASTER ROVERS top-scorer George Miller and midfielder Harrison Biggins are unlikely to feature again this season, head coach Danny Schofield has confirmed.

Miller, who has scored 13 goals this term, sustained a knee injury in last weekend's 3-1 League Two loss at Salford City and is now likely to go under the knife.

Five-goal Biggins, who has been suffering from a groin issue, is also set to undergo surgery.

It is the latest issue to befall Schofield, with key loan midfielder Charlie Lakin recently ruled out for the remainder of the campaign due to a hip injury, subsequently described as a 'sickener' by the Rovers chief.

George Miller. Picture: Tony Johnson

Schofield, speaking ahead of the home game with Northampton Town, said: "I'd be very surprised if we saw them (Miller and Biggins) again this season.

"With Charlie Lakin also ruled out for the season, it's a tough one, but one you have to accept as it's part and parcel of football.

"For the players as well, it is a massive disappointment and disappointing in general. To have them not available for selection is more of a challenge, I think.

"It is an opportunity for the (other) players to stand and give a good account of themselves to make sure they make a positive impact."

Better news is likely to see Jonathan Mitchell return for the home encounter with the high-flying Cobblers.

The keeper has missed the club's last two games after injuring his shoulder in the second-half of the recent 2-1 win over AFC Wimbledon with the club bringing in an emergency loan signing Stuart Moore on a seven-day loan from Blackpool in time for the games at Salford and Crawley.

The loan is unlikely to be extended into a second week.

Schofield said: "We are hopeful with Mitch. He was on the pitch, albeit a very light session and we will push him a little bit more tomorrow to assess him and hopefully he will be available."

Defender Ro-Shaun Williams won't feature on Saturday, Schofield confirmed.