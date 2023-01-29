An own goal conceded inside just 25 seconds set the tone for a miserable away day for Doncaster Rovers in a 4-1 defeat at Mansfield Town.

Stags were ahead inside half a minute as Stephen Quinn directed Elliott Hewitt’s cross at goal and the ball crossed the line off Rovers skipper Tom Anderson’s leg.

Alfie Kilgour smashed in a second when Rovers struggled to clear a 26th-minute corner but Kyle Hurst pulled one back for the visitors early in the second half.

Luke Akins restored Mansfield’s two-goal advantage with a brilliant lob direct from a Scott Flinders clearance on the hour before he set up Will Swan for the fourth with four minutes left.

Danny Schofield, Doncaster Rovers manager, left disappointed with defeat at Mansfield (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

Doncaster boss Danny Schofield said: “It was a difficult result to take. I thought the manner in which we started the game was poor.

“To concede after only 30 seconds, and the manner in which we did, was poor. It had a huge impact on the game.

“All four goals we conceded. Teams are not having to do much to create the chances, there is no great football, which is disappointing.

“When we scored we were fully back in the game and in the ascendancy to get back in it.

“I had full belief that the changes I made at half-time would make an impact and they did for the first 15 minutes of the second half.

“But after scoring, the third goal we conceded, and the manner of it, was tough to take.

“It was just a long direct ball and their striker Lucas Akins rolled Tom Anderson and scored. We should defend those moments better.

“We did have some big chances after conceding the third. We didn’t take them and it ended in a heavy defeat.

“If one had gone in at 3-2 it might have been a different game.”

Mansfield Town: Flinders, Kilgour, Hewitt, Perch, C Johnson, Reed, Boateng (Clarke 45), Quinn, McLaughlin (Wallace 7), Akins, Oates (Swan 84), Wallace (Bowery 83). Unused substitutes: Harbottle, D Johnson, Mason.

Doncaster Rovers: Mitchell, Williams (T Miller 87), Anderson, Nelson, Seaman (Brown 46), Biggins, Close (Lakin 77), Maxwell, Molyneux (Lavery 46), G Miller, Hurst. Unused substitutes: Olowu, Jones, Barlow.