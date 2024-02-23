The 33-year-old is an experienced figure who has plied his trade in all three of the EFL tiers. He was part of the Coventry side that escaped League Two in 2018 before helping them seal promotion from League One two years later.

His career has been stalled by injury in recent years but the Frenchman is currently being assessed by Rovers boss Grant McCann.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As reported by the Doncaster Free Press, McCann said: "Max is someone I've known about for a long time. He did really well at Coventry then went to Scotland and picked up the same injury as Zain Westbrooke.

Doncaster Rovers are taking a look at former Coventry City forward Maxime Biamou. Image: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

"He went back to France and rehabbed himself, hence why he's not had a club for a year-and-a-half. He's been promoted through the leagues with Coventry. We know he's a good player and has a bit of physicality about him. We'll see how he goes."

Biamou recently featured in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Tranmere Rovers, although a decision on his future has not yet been made.