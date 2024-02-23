Doncaster Rovers running the rule over former Coventry City, Sutton United and Dundee United forward
The 33-year-old is an experienced figure who has plied his trade in all three of the EFL tiers. He was part of the Coventry side that escaped League Two in 2018 before helping them seal promotion from League One two years later.
His career has been stalled by injury in recent years but the Frenchman is currently being assessed by Rovers boss Grant McCann.
As reported by the Doncaster Free Press, McCann said: "Max is someone I've known about for a long time. He did really well at Coventry then went to Scotland and picked up the same injury as Zain Westbrooke.
"He went back to France and rehabbed himself, hence why he's not had a club for a year-and-a-half. He's been promoted through the leagues with Coventry. We know he's a good player and has a bit of physicality about him. We'll see how he goes."
Biamou recently featured in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Tranmere Rovers, although a decision on his future has not yet been made.
McCann explained: "He looked sharp in the Tranmere game, playing 60 minutes. I spoke afterwards and asked where he is physically on a scale of one to 10 and he said about seven. He's in good shape but there's no real decision been made yet."