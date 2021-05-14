Doncaster Rovers set to announce Darren Moore's successor as manager on Monday

The League One side have been without a permanent manager since Darren Moore left to join Sheffield Wednesday on March 1.

Centre-back Andy Butler was put in interim charge, and although he was one of five candidates interviewed for the post, a run of 11 defeats in 18 games ultimately cost him. He wil, however, remain at the club, returning to his previous job as manager of Doncaster Rovers Belles.

The board are understood to have unanimously agreed on their next manager after Thursday's final round of interviews, but are now negotiating over finer details including the identity of the next assistant manager, but there is confidence these will be resolved in time for an official unveiling on Monday.

DEPARTURE: Darren Moore joined Sheffield Wednesday in March