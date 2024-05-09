Doncaster Rovers set to make late decision on key midfielder ahead of League Two play-off semi-final second leg against Crewe Alexandra
Biggins was substituted shortly after putting his side 2-0 up at Crewe Alexandra on Monday, and fellow midfielder Matthew Craig also came off with an impact injury.
But whereas on-loan Tottenham Hotspur player Craig has been passed fit, there is a question mark over Biggins.
"Matty Craig's perfectly fine, Biggo we'll give as much time as possible," said McCann. "We've been managing a little situation with him for a few weeks and we've got another day so we'll see how he is.
"We're not writing him off just yet."
The injury was not, as some suggested, related to Biggins' celebration at Gresty Road.
Tommy Rowe replaced him then, and will be the obvious choice to do so again.
George Miller, who travelled to Gresty Road, and Jon Taylor will be part of a large squad for the second leg as Rovers look not to defend but add to the 2-0 lead they carry over from Monday.
Striker Miller's two appearances this season came in August, winger Taylor's last start was on the opening day of the season, only his fifth in the league since March 2021.
Away goals do not count double in the tie, and who will face Crawley Town or Milton Keynes Dons at Wembley on May 19 will be decided by extra-time and/or penalties if Crewe are winning the second leg by two clear goals at the end of 90 minutes.
Crawley take a 3-0 lead to Stadium MK on Saturday.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.