Doncaster Rovers set to name boss in next ten days - but it won't be Andy Butler

Doncaster Rovers interim-manager Andy Butler.

Back on March 1, Butler took over the reins in an interim capacity for the remainder of the 2020-21 season following Darren Moore's departure and was given the chance to earn the job on a full-time basis in the process.

Unfortunately, results have gone firmly against Butler and Rovers in a tough final third of the campaign, with the club winning just four out of 18 League One games under his watch and losing 12.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doncaster-born Butler, 37, who was spoken to in an initial round of interviews, will now revert to his old role leading the Belles, with Rovers poised to announce their next full-time manager within the next ten days, with three successful candidates to go through final interviews later this week.

Baldwin said: “We all know how much this club and this town means to Andy and we are all saddened that his spell in charge didn’t end the way we would have liked but his hard-work and commitment to the role and to this club has never been questioned.

“I want to thank Andy for taking the reins in such challenging circumstances and thank Paul Gerrard, Alex Bailey, Rob Lee John Chatfield and Mat Hawkhead for stepping up and taking on greater responsibilities in what was already a busy and difficult season.”

Butler added: “It’s been a huge honour to manage Rovers and while results didn’t go the way we wanted, I believe myself and my staff have given it 100 per cent.

“I want to thank all my friends and family who have been there for me throughout, and all the admin staff and media team at the club who have worked so hard this season to support me and the players.