Here's our line-up in a 3-4-3 formation. Six clubs have entrants, two apiece for Sheffield Wednesday, Middlesbrough and Harrogate Town.

Goalkeeper

Josh Vickers (Rotherham United) - Proved the hero for the ten-man Millers after saving a late penalty from Accrington's Harry Pell on an afternoon when the Millers went six points clear at the League One summit. It might just prove to be a key moment in the club's outstanding campaign.

Defence

Dael Fry (Middlesbrough) - Won a glut of aerial challenges and made some vital interceptions on the deck on a night when he truly came of his age at Old Trafford on a famous night for Boro. Scored a cracking penalty as well.

Sam Hutchinson (Sheffield Wednesday) - Produced a commanding display that smacked of leadership for a third game in a row as Wednesday ended a good week with a third successive victory inside seven days - this time at Burton.

Ro-Shaun Williams (Doncaster Rovers) - Enjoyed his best game in a Rovers jersey as the strugglers produced arguably the shock result of the League One season at Sunderland on Saturday.

CUP UPSET: Middlesbrough players celebrate at Old Trafford on Friday night. Picture: PA Wire.

Midfield

Tommy Rowe (Doncaster Rovers) - Found the net at the Stadium of Light and was here, there and everywhere and a huge influence on a stunning Wearside afternoon for Rovers. Such a huge player for the club.

Jonny Howson (Middlesbrough) - Outshone Pogba, Fernandes, McTominay and co and was a controlling influence for Boro amid exalted company. Outstanding. Then gleefully stuck away a penalty in front of his dissenters in the Stretford End as the former Leeds captain was afforded another sweet Old Trafford memory.

Josh Martin (Doncaster Rovers) - Full of vim, vigour and creation as he announced himself in a Rovers jersey with a superb performance at Sunderland. Hopefully, it's the start of something good and lasting.

VICTORY: Nathaniel Mendez-Laing helped Sheffield Wednesday earn all three points at Burton. Picture: Getty Images

Alex Pattison (Harrogate Town) - A huge force in Town's derby success over Bradford City. Made more passes (51) than anyone else in Harrogate colours, including one which led to the opening goal.

Attackers

Jack Diamond (Harrogate Town) - Grabbed the derby glory by way of both goals against City and showed his importance to the cause, not for the first time. Now up to eight goals for the campaign.

Nathan Mendez-Laing (Sheffield Wednesday) - Operated down the middle at the weekend and posed no end of problems for Burton's backline. Continued his strong form and created Wednesday's opener.

BIG WIN: For Gary McSheffrey's Doncaster Rovers on Saturday. Picture: PA Wire.

Iliman Ndiaye (Sheffield United) - Has quickly become a huge player for the Blades and Birmingham simply could not cope with him on Friday night at St Andrew's as the visitors secured their third win on the spin to boost their Championship play-off hopes.