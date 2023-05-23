All Sections
DONCASTER ROVERS have signed former Rotherham United and Sheffield Wednesday defensive lieutenant Richard Wood on a one-year deal.
Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 23rd May 2023, 19:00 BST

The Wakefield-born player, who turns 38 in July, recently left the Millers after nine outstanding seasons with the club.

He has now quickly linked up with near-neighbours Rovers.

Wood, who made his debut for the Owls two decades ago in 2002-03 captained Rotherham to three promotions in his time at the club and also a Papa Johns Trophy success.

New Doncaster Rovers signing Richard Wood. Picture courtesy of Heather King/Doncaster RoversNew Doncaster Rovers signing Richard Wood. Picture courtesy of Heather King/Doncaster Rovers
New Doncaster Rovers signing Richard Wood. Picture courtesy of Heather King/Doncaster Rovers
He famously netted a brace as the Millers beat Shrewsbury Town 2-1 in the League One play-off final at Wembley in May 2018 and played 45 times in the club's outstanding promotion campaign of 2021-22.

Wood, who has secured four promotions in a career which has spanned over 600 games, said: "The aim is to get out of League Two but I’m hoping I can also help the rest of the team.

“I see myself as a leader and an organiser. I’ve got plenty of experience, being around a long time and hopefully I can help this young team and make them better.

“I’m pleased, really excited and looking forward to a good season ahead.”

Manager Grant McCann added: “It’s a really good signing for us. He brings really good experience, he’s a natural leader, he’s a really good presence in both boxes - not just defending set pieces but also attacking them.

“He’s had a tremendous career. There’s been quite a bit of interest in him since he came on the market and we’re delighted to get him here.”

Wood’s arrival follows on from the addition of keeper Ian Lawlor.

