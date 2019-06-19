Doncaster Rovers sign Sunderland defender

DONCASTER ROVERS have signed Sunderland left-back Reece James for an undisclosed fee.

The 25-year-old Bacup-born player, who has signed a two-year deal, comes in as a direct replacement for Danny Andrew, who completed a move to Fleetwood Town earlier this week.

Formerly on the books of Manchester United, James - who has spent brief loan spells in Yorkshire at Rotherham United and Huddersfield Town - made his name at Wigan Athletic where he made just under fifty appearances in three seasons, although the latter part of his time at the DW Stadium was affected by injury.

James - the younger brother of Leicester midfielder Matty - had earlier featured once in the first team for the Old Trafford outfit after being selected to be part of the USA pre-season tour after Louis Van Gaal took over at the club in 2014.

He made his United debut in a 4-0 shock League Cup defeat to MK Dons and was offered a long-term deal in February 2015, only to move on in the Spring to Wigan in a £200,000 deal.

The full-back made 35 appearances for the Wearsiders in 2018-19 - establishing himself as Jack Ross’s first-choice left-back ahead of Denver Hume and Costa Rican international Bryan Oviedo - after moving from Wigan last summer on a 12-month deal.

Last week, James agreed to take up a clause in his contract at Sunderland to extend his stay for another year, but has now elected to move on.