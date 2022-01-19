Doncaster Rovers signing Ollie Younger is 'young and hungry' says Gary McSheffrey

Gary McSheffrey says he has signed someone "young and hungry" in centre-back Ollie Younger.

By Stuart Rayner
Wednesday, 19th January 2022
Updated Wednesday, 19th January 2022, 3:47 pm
ARRIVAL: Ollie Younger

Whether Doncaster Rovers need "young and hungry" or players with more of a proven track record as they attempt to fight their way off the bottom of League One is a moot point.

Younger is a product of Premier League Burnley and although he never played first-team football with the Clarets, he did feature as an unused substitute in 2018.

His first senior football came on loan at St Patrick’s Athletic before joining Sunderland in September 2020. He was in the squad for last season's Football League Trophy final, but again only as an unused substitute.

His only league appearance for the Black Cats was at home to Rochdale in March.

