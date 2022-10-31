The 18-year-old defender, from Norton, has impressed after bursting onto the scene this term with his hometown club, making 12 appearances

As part of a fledgling partnership between Rovers and the Premier League giants - which has seen United prospects Sam Mather and Maximilian Oyedele head to Doncaster - Faulkner will now train with United's under-18s and under-23s until Wednesday.

Rovers head of football operations James Coppinger said: "People will be interested to have a look at him.

"He’s way off the finished article but I think with his mentality and the way he wants to improve and develop it’s up to him how far he wants to go.”

“He will see how those players are technically, physically and mentally. It will stand him in good stead going forward.