Doncaster Rovers strikers lead way in player ratings as Hull City are out-thought

The Tigers took an early lead through Oscar Estupinan but Grant McCann’s League Two side worked out that if they left Matt Ingram on the ball and marked the 10 outfield players, their Championship hosts had no answer, and were rewarded with a 2-1 win.

Hull City

Matt Ingram – his lack of confidence with his feet was cruelly exposed by Doncaster's tactics 5Cyrus Christie – did not rampage forward often as he can 6Andy Smith – played on despite a bad head injury in the closing stages 7Sean McLoughlin – some good moments defensively from one of Saturday's few survivors 7Ruben Vinagre – a good 45 minute shift with a couple of strong tackles 7Jason Lokilo – excellent in the first half, quieter in the second 7Adama Traore – threaded some nice passes 7Xavier Simons – allowed Traore to play 7Brandon Fleming – out of position on the left wing for the first 45 6Oscar Estupinan – showed good awareness for his goal, but also missed a couple of good chances 6Aaron Connolly – only his bleached blond hair made him stand out 6

MILER TIME: Doncaster Rovers striker George Miller won the game for his side

Substitutes:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vaughan Covil (for Vinagre, HT) – had a quick impact on the right wing 6Regan Slater (for Traore, 57) – played a lovely free-kick for a chance Ozan Tufan should have taken 6Liam Delap (for Estupinan, 57) – improved things 6Ozan Tufan (for Fleming, 70) – see Slater 5Lewie Coyle (for Christie, 70) – late cameo 6

Not used: Jones, Lo-Tutala, Sandat.

Doncaster Rovers

Ian Lawlor – made some important saves coming off his line 7Owen Bailey – nothing flash from the right-back 6Joseph Olowu – defended well against two high-profile Championship strikers 7Tom Anderson – the usual solid defending from the captain for the night 7James Maxwell – his night got easier when Lokilo switched sides at half-time 6Ayodeij Sotona – a good shot over after cutting inside in a largely subdued performance 6George Broadbent – a strong presence in the middle of midfield 7Harrison Biggins – his shot was turned in for the winner 7Tyler Roberts – did a decent job on the left 6George Miller – two good poacher's goals to give Grant McCann a nudge 8Luke Molyneux – looked the part at centre-forward 8

Substitutes:

Tommy Rowe (for Broadbent, 70) – kept things ticking over 5Zain Westbrooke (for Sotona, 78) – clashed heads with Smith 5Joe Ironside (for Miller, 85) – N/A