Doncaster Rovers target midfielder after signing Kieran Agard

Doncaster Rovers boss Gary McSheffrey with new signing Kieran Agard. Picture: Doncaster Rovers

Rovers, effectively 10 points adrift of safety at the bottom of League One and without a number of injured senior players, have sought to address matters up front by bringing in ex-Rotherham United frontman Agard, 32, who recently left promotion-chasing Plymouth Argyle.

Agard joined Argyle as a free agent after being released by MK Dons last May. He made a total of five starts and 11 substitute appearances for the Devonians and scored three goals.

The Londoner, promoted twice during his time with the Millers, has signed a deal until June 2023.

O’Toole, 33, joined Mansfield Town on a short-term deal in October, with his arrival coinciding with a sterling upturn in form for the Stags.

Speaking last week, Stags boss Nigel Clough said that O’Toole has received ‘better offers from elsewhere and from a higher division’, when questioned about his prospects of keeping the ex-Burton and Northampton player.

Middlesbrough, who have finally completed the signing of Florian Balogun, are aiming to beat Scottish giants Celtic in the bid to sign Australian international Riley McGree from Major League Soccer side Charlotte FC.

The midfielder, 23, recently returned to the States following the end of his loan spell at Birmingham City.

Alongside the expected addition of Arsenal loan striker Balogun, Boro have also completed the signing of left-back Bryant Akono Bilongo from Isthmian League side Kingstonian.