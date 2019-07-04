Doncaster Rovers to interview managerial candidates on Monday and Tuesday - with a view on an appointment later next week

DONCASTER ROVERS chief executive Gavin Baldwin has confirmed that the League One club will conduct interviews for the vacant managerial position on Monday and Tuesday - with a view to an appointment later next week.

Rovers have a 'strong shortlist' of candidates to replace Grant McCann, who left for Hull City almost a fortnight ago, according to Baldwin, who will be present at the interviews alongside the club's hierarchy.



A number of names have been mooted as potential candidates including former captain Darren Moore, ex-Oxford United chief Michael Appleton - who lost out to Paul Dickov when Rovers appointed a new manager in May 2013 - Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson and former Barnsley and Mansfield manager David Flitcroft.

Rovers are seeking candidates with a proven track record of success and a working knowledge in the EFL, allied to an ability to develop young players and with success in managing a playing budget.

Baldwin, currently part of the Rovers' delegation at a pre-season training camp in La Manga, said: "We have had strong interest and have taken references across all levels. We did not choose for Grant to leave, but it is our job to ensure we come out the process in a better position than we went into it and we are extremely optimistic.

"We have worked hard to talk to people across football at all levels about possible candidates to give ourselves the best chance of the best possible manager to have a very good season again this year."