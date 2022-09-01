Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Manager Gary McSheffrey had been targeting a forward on deadline day to build on an unbeaten start to the League Two season for the club relegated in the summer.

The 19-year-old has an impressive goalscoring record at youth level, and made his Champions League debut against AC Milan last season. His first start came in an FA Cup third-round tie against Shrewsbury Town in January.

“It’s a club with big aspirations and I’m really excited to be a part of it," he said after joining.

POTENTIAL: Liverpool striker Max Woltman, who has joined Doncaster Rovers on a season-long loan

“It’s one thing doing it in youth football but taking it into men’s football is the bigger picture and that’s where I want to be.

“The club have got big aspirations to go for promotion and that’s just what I want. I want to see if I can help the club and take them where they want to be.”