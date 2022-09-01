Doncaster Rovers transfer deadline day news: Max Woltman a 'well-educated' signing as he joins on loan from Liverpool FC
Doncaster Rovers have signed striker Max Woltman on loan from Liverpool until the end of the season.
Manager Gary McSheffrey had been targeting a forward on deadline day to build on an unbeaten start to the League Two season for the club relegated in the summer.
The 19-year-old has an impressive goalscoring record at youth level, and made his Champions League debut against AC Milan last season. His first start came in an FA Cup third-round tie against Shrewsbury Town in January.
“It’s a club with big aspirations and I’m really excited to be a part of it," he said after joining.
Most Popular
“It’s one thing doing it in youth football but taking it into men’s football is the bigger picture and that’s where I want to be.
“The club have got big aspirations to go for promotion and that’s just what I want. I want to see if I can help the club and take them where they want to be.”
McSheffrey called his new recruit "a well-educated footballer", adding: “He ticks some boxes for us in that he can play across the front line and I think with the injuries we’ve had in recent weeks, it bulks us up in those areas.”