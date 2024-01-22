DONCASTER ROVERS have completed the signing of former Hull City and Rotherham United winger Hakeeb Adelakun - who has joined from League One outfit Lincoln City on loan for the rest of the season.

The move - Rovers' fifth incoming transfer of the January transfer window - sees the 27-year-old re-united with Grant McCann and Cliff Byrne, who previously worked with the player in East Yorkshire in 2020-21.

Adelakun - who started his career at Scunthorpe United - spent the second half of the previous campaign with the Millers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He has featured 25 times for Lincoln this term and has scored four times.

Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann, who has signed Lincoln City winger Hakeeb Adelakun, who he previously worked with at Hull City. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

His arrival follows on from the signings of Billy Waters, Jay McGrath, Conor Carty and Matthew Craig.

He said: "I’m hungrier than ever. I just want to get some games, goals, assists and get back to the attacking football that lets me be creative and express myself."

McCann added: "We’ve been tracking Haks since I came back to the club. We looked at him in the summer, but couldn’t get it done because he was in the plans at Lincoln.

"He played for my Hull team and did really well in League One in the first half of the season before he was recalled by Bristol City.