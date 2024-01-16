STRIKER Mo Faal has linked up with League Two side Walsall - just days after being controversially returning to parent club West Bromwich Albion after a loan spell at Doncaster Rovers.

Faal spent the first half of the season on loan at Rovers and has now headed out to Black Country neighbours Walsall for the rest of the season after heading back to Albion.

Faal, who struck nine times in 33 appearances at Rovers, said: "I’m happy to be here.

"There are areas of my game that I want to improve on, so I want to learn as much as possible here and work with the coaches to become a better player and score as many goals as I can to help the team."

Mo Faal, who has returned from a loan spell at Doncaster Rovers to join League Two rivals Walsall. Picture: Getty.

Rovers head coach Grant McCann, speaking after Saturday's late loss to Newport County, could not disguise his disappointment after informing journalists folllwing the match that the young striker would be heading back to Albion.

McCann, whose side have won just once in their last eight League Two games and lie in the table, commented: "Mo's going to go back to West Brom, it happened really quickly really.

"I spoke to Mo two or three weeks ago, just before or after the Peterborough game where he was excellent and scored a good goal.

"I spoke to Mo in my office and said 'we'd love to keep you here for the rest of the season, keep developing you, keep working with you, we can add a bit more moving and running in before, because we know you're good at holding it up'.

"He was saying 'yeah yeah, I don't want to move', it happened to him last January when he went back to West Brom after he didn't play when he'd been scoring goals at Fylde.

"So, Thursday I get three or four phone calls from his agent, I'm out with my family on the night. I asked Mo on Friday what was happening after missed calls from his agent. He said 'I want to leave'.

"I said 'fine, take it you're going to League One?' He didn't answer. But look, it's part and parcel of football. It actually all happened really poorly in my opinion.

"I said 'look if you're leaving I don't want you to train here today if your heart's not at our club' and he just walked out. I'm really disappointed how it's happened and how he's been guided, particularly if he goes to another League Two club.

"For me he needs to be developing himself, I spoke to West Brom and they were disappointed with it, they were happy for him to stay here, but such is football, we move on."

On bringing in Faal, Saddlers head coach Mat Sadler, whose side are eight points and seven places above Rovers, said: "I’m pleased to get the deal done.

"Mo is someone I have looked at for a long time, probably the last 12 or 18 months so I have had a real keen eye on his development.

"He had a good loan at Fylde and then another really good loan at Doncaster so we’re delighted that he’s chosen us to be the next part of his journey.