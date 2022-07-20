Former Middlesbrough player Lee Tomlin, who is impressing on trial at Doncaster Rovers. Picture: PA.

The Leicester-based player is a free agent and impressed once again on trial in Tuesday night's friendly game against Rotherham United.

McSheffrey believes that signing Tomlin - a supremely gifted player in the number ten role at his best - could prove a masterstroke for Rovers.

He also feels that he can offer the player with the perfect working environment to excel and enjoy his football again after a difficult past few years in his nomadic career.

On the prospects of Tomlin joining, McSheffrey said: "I'd like him to. We are obviously having conversations. He's been in for a month and slotted right in and is a good character and a really good player. And the lads like him.

"I think he is enjoying his football. I would say it is because I am biased, but I just think it is the perfect place for Lee Tomlin to enjoy his football again because he has had a few seasons where he hasn't.

"He has been at great clubs earning a lot of money but he has not enjoyed life or football. I don't think the grass will be any greener for him elsewhere.

"We have got a top line and he knows what it is. We can offer him happiness, enjoyment, good football, respect and understand what a Lee Tomlin brings to you and understand that he might need managing a bit different to the rest of the squad at times.

"He has got that here if he wants it. We have made no secret about wanting to keep him. It's just a couple more conversations and hopefully we can come to something.

"He is a bit of a maverick type player and if he is on my teamsheet this year, then opposition managers stand up and look and think 'we've got to be careful.'

"It’s just whether the figures work and what we can do.

McSheffrey also says he is keen to retain Birmingham winger Kyle Hurst and has hinted that he has also been impressed with several trialists who could also earn deals.

The Rovers chief said: "I like him (Hurst), he's something a little bit different to what we have got. It's something that will hopefully continue and we'll discuss with Birmingham,