The former Middlesbrough and Peterborough United player, 33, has impressed in pre-season at Rovers and has now committed to the club for the 2022-23 campaign.
Tomlin said: "I’m delighted. Since I’ve been in the building it’s been really good and I’ve enjoyed myself.
“You’re always nervous entering a new dressing room but knowing a couple of the lads made it easier. I’ve tried to get around the younger lads and encourage them on the pitch.
“As an experienced player I want to have an impact. I’ve loved being here and the manager could see that from the way I trained and played.
Gary McSheffrey added: “We’re really pleased. We know of Lee’s qualities and he’s had a fantastic career so far.
“He’s back enjoying his football again and we’ve helped put a smile on his face. He’s 33 and still got a lot of good years left in him.
“With more than 550 games under his belt he will be a great addition to what we already have, so we’re happy to get him on board.”