Doncaster Rovers transfer latest: Rovers secure signing of former Middlesbrough FC playmaker Lee Tomlin

DONCASTER ROVERS have completed the signing of playmaker Lee Tomlin on a one-year deal - their third capture in the space of just over 24 hours.

By Leon Wobschall
Friday, 22nd July 2022, 8:33 pm

The former Middlesbrough and Peterborough United player, 33, has impressed in pre-season at Rovers and has now committed to the club for the 2022-23 campaign.

Tomlin said: "I’m delighted. Since I’ve been in the building it’s been really good and I’ve enjoyed myself.

“You’re always nervous entering a new dressing room but knowing a couple of the lads made it easier. I’ve tried to get around the younger lads and encourage them on the pitch.

Lee Tomlin. Picture courtesy of Heather King/DRFC

“As an experienced player I want to have an impact. I’ve loved being here and the manager could see that from the way I trained and played.

Gary McSheffrey added: “We’re really pleased. We know of Lee’s qualities and he’s had a fantastic career so far.

“He’s back enjoying his football again and we’ve helped put a smile on his face. He’s 33 and still got a lot of good years left in him.

“With more than 550 games under his belt he will be a great addition to what we already have, so we’re happy to get him on board.”

