The 20-year-old, who has impressed while on trial, has penned a two-year deal.

His arrival follows on from the capture of former Rangers left-back James Maxwell, who also earned a contract for two years following a successful trial period.

Hurst came through the ranks at Birmingham, signing a three-year professional contract in the summer of 2020 after joining Blues from MK Dons.

Latest Doncaster Rovers signing Kyle Hurst. Picture courtesy of Heather King/DRFC

He becomes Rovers’ seventh signing of the summer and the second in a matter of days after the arrival of left back James Maxwell on Thursday.

On his move, Hurst said: “It’s a proud moment to sign and it’s a big moment in my career. It’s something I’ve wanted to happen since I first came here.

“I can’t wait to get started, it can be difficult when you’re on trial but over the past few days I’ve had some really good conversations with the manager.

“I came here wanting to impress and there was a lot of pressure on me but I wanted to grab hold of the opportunity with both hands.”

Manager Gary McSheffrey said: “We’ve had our eye on Kyle since the back end of last season having him watched him a few times.