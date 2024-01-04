Doncaster Rovers transfer latest: Second January window signing for Grant McCann as former Coventry City central defender joins
McGrath, 20, son of former Rovers midfielder John, has joined from St Patrick's Athletic - and his arrival follows on from the addition of striker Conor Carty, 21.
Carty, an Republic of Ireland Under-21 international, has joined from Bolton Wanderers on loan for the rest of the season.
McGrath has signed a two-and-a-half year deal after spending time on trial with Rovers before Christmas. The left-footed centre-back could be handed a debut in Saturday's Yorkshire derby at Harrogate Town.
He started out at non-league Mickleover Sports before joining Coventry City. Like Carty, McGrath has spent time in Ireland at St Pat's.
McGrath said: "The club is going in the right direction. I spoke to the gaffer and the coaching staff and I’m delighted to be here.
"He’s seen me play so he expects me to come in and do what I can do. He wants me to form good partnerships at the back and in front of me. I’m looking forward to doing that."
Rovers manager Grant McCann added: "We’ve been actively looking for a left-sided centre half and we had a lot of options but Jay is definitely the one we feel is the best option for us at this moment in time.
"He’s young, he wants to learn. He’s a good player - 6ft 3, strong, physical and can handle the ball. There’s lots of development in him."