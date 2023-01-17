DONCASTER ROVERS have secured their second signing of a busy Tuesday after bringing in Blackburn Rovers' right-back James Brown on loan for the rest of the campaign.

Brown played 22 times in a loan spell in the first half of 2022-23 at Stockport County, only to be recently recalled - in preparation for another temporary stint away from the club.

Brown has now linked up with Doncaster, who saw first-choice right-back Kyle Knoyle move to Stockport on a permanent basis last Friday.

Brown signed for Blackburn last January from Irish side Drogheda on a short-term deal.

New signing James Brown. Picture courtesy of Heather King/DRFC

The Irishman, who started his career at Shelbourne, later signed an extended deal with Rovers and made his debut on the final day of last season.

The 24-year-old was a regular in pre-season, but the signing of Callum Brittain from Barnsley saw him drop down the pecking order before being loaned out to Stockport.

