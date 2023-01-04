Danny Schofield says Doncaster Rovers are yet to make or receive any bids in the transfer window but the next 24 hours should give a clearer idea about how much he can expect to see of two senior players in the second half of the season.

As Schofield was speaking to the media on Wednesday afternoon, winger Jon Taylor was having an MRI scan which will decide if needs an operation on his knee.

Taylor, who has made four league starts since March 2021, lasted just 16 minutes of his first game since mid-September when an innocuous collision at Tranmere Rovers on Boxing Day forced him off the field.

This season has been bitty for Tommy Rowe too, his only involvement being kicking off 10 league games. He made his first two for coach Schofield back to back in December but has broken down again.

INJURY NIGHTMARE: Doncaster Rovers winger Jon Taylor could face more surgery after injuring his knee at Tranmere Rovers on Boxing Day

Schofield sounded more hopeful of a positive diagnosis on the 34-year-old.

"He's got a consultation tomorrow to see if he needs further treatment on his back,” he revealed. “I'm hoping we can get him on the pitch by the middle to end of January.”

It seems the club are still searching for clarity on transfers too, with discussions up and running with director of football James Coppinger, and targets identified but no offers made as yet.

"There's always thinking about when these players are going to return, how quickly we can get them to a real competitive level and it can slightly influence our decisions with regard to recruitment," admitted Schofield.

"Discussions are still ongoing in terms of the players we've identified, the type of player and profile. There's still plenty of time in the January transfer window to make sure we identify the right kind of players.

"As long as the communication's right between the head coach and the club we can identify the right targets. I think it's all down to communication with regards to the finances.

"(There's been) no official bids. We've got targets but nothing has gone in as yet."

It is the same with regards to outgoings.

"We've got some really good players and I wouldn't be surprised if there's is interest but I'm not aware of that as yet," said Schofield.

"It depends what happens in this transfer window. We've not got the biggest squad so even the ones who aren't playing minutes they have opportunities.

"They need to influence me and my decision-making."

Schofield will pick from the same group of players at Richie Wellens' Leyton Orient on Saturday as his side looks to build on their first back-to-back victories under him at the home of the league leaders.

