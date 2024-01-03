Doncaster Rovers transfer news: Grant McCann going high tech in his approach to recruitment

Doncaster Rovers are going to high-tech lengths to make sure they land the right signings in the January transfer window.

New manager Grant McCann overhauled the League Two squad in the summer, raising expectations Rovers might end two years of decline with a push for the play-offs.

Instead, with terrible injury problems playing a bit part, Rovers find themselves 21st in the table even after starting 2024 with an encouraging 3-0 win over Milton Keynes Dons.

McCann’s side are 10 points clear of the relegation zone but nowhere near where the manager expects them to be.

HOMEWORK: Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann

So there will be another recruitment drive between now and the 11pm deadline on February 1, and McCann is determined to leave no stone unturned in identifying the right personalities as well as players to lift his under-performing squad.

"I think what's important is that every football player coming into this football club is well checked in terms of everything about them – not just their medical or their history or the minutes they've played, everything," said McCann, in his second spell as manager of the South Yorkshire club.

"Where are they mentally, what are they like socially, are they going to fit the way we want to play?

"We've created ibooks for seven or eight players so we know everything about them.

"We want to get to the point where we show them how they play and fit into this team and we're not far away with that, then it's over to the medical department."

Winger Tyler Roberts returned to Premier League Wolverhampton Wanderers this week after an unsuccessful loan spell with the club.

Roberts made 15 appearances for Rovers, but both his league starts came in August. His last outing was a Football League Trophy game on December 5.