The 19-year-old forward joined on a season-long loan from the Premier League club but it has now ended after just three starts.
Woltman wrote on social media: “Just like to say thank you to the players, fans and staff at @drfcofficial for making me feel so welcome from the very beginning.
"Best of luck for the rest of the season."
The news was later confirmed by Rovers.
Although it is director of football James Coppinger who makes Doncaster's signings, Woltman arrived on the watch of previous manager Gary McSheffrey, who has since been replaced by Danny Schofield.
His first start for the club came in McSheffrey's final game in charge -a 3-0 defeat at Carlisle United – and he made back-to-back appearances against Walsall and Newport County in early December. There have also been 11 substitute appearances.
Woltman could now go out on loan to another club.
Fellow forward Josh Andrews has also returned to his parent club – Birmingham City – after a loan and defender Kyle Knoyle has been sold to Stockport County.
Brighton and Hove Albion winger Todd Miller has so far been the only arrival, on loan.