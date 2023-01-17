DONCASTER ROVERS have completed the signing of Leicester City defender Ben Nelson on loan for the rest of the season.

Nelson, 18, featured in several of the Foxes' Europa League and Premier League matchday squads last season, while also playing a prominent role for Leicester's development squad in Premier League 2, alongside featuring in the Papa Johns Trophy and FA Youth Cup.

The teenager gained loan experience in the first half of the current campaign at Rochdale.

Nelson played ten times in the league for Dale, but was recalled by the Foxes earlier in this month due to a lack of game-time, having started just twice since the end of September in League Two.

New Doncaster Rovers signing Ben Nelson. Picture courtesy of Heather King/DRFC

Northampton-born Nelson - named as Leicester's academy player of the year in 2020-21 - has been capped by England at under-18’s and under-19’s levels.