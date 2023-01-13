Doncaster Rovers transfer news: Rovers set record straight on Kyle Knoyle's exit to League Two rivals Stockport County

DONCASTER ROVERS defender Kyle Knoyle - one of 13 players whose deals expire at the club in the summer - has joined League Two rivals Stockport County for an undisclosed fee.

The right-back, able to speak to rival clubs after entering the final six months of his deal, informed the club of his wish to move on and Rovers have now made the decision to sell the player, one of the club's most consistent performers in 2022-23.

Knoyle, 26, made 81 appearances and scored two goals in red and white after joining from Cambridge United in the summer of 2021.

Speaking recently, Knoyle said he had given no thought to a potential new deal at Rovers.

Doncaster Rovers' Kyle Knoyle Picture: Steve Riding.

Head of football operations James Coppinger said: “We sat down with Kyle in December and made it clear based on his form this season we would like to keep him at the club beyond his initial contract coming to an end in the summer.

“At that point Kyle informed us that he didn’t see his future at Doncaster Rovers, and that left us with a decision to make as to what was best for us as a club.

“We then received an offer from Stockport that we felt was in our best interests to accept given that he had less than six months left of his contract to run."