Doncaster Rovers transfer news: Rovers sign striker from League Two high-fliers on loan
Former FC Halifax Town striker Waters, 29, moved to Wrexham from Barrow last March - and is contracted with the Red Dragons until the end of next season.
Waters made just one appearance for Wrexham at the tail end of 2022-23 and has featured just seven times this term.
A product of the Crewe Alexandra youth academy, Waters joined Cheltenham Town in 2015 and scored 11 goals to help fire the Robins to promotion to the Football League and added a further 16 goals in the following campaign – when he was named the club’s Player of the Year.
He moved onto Northampton Town where he spent three seasons, before having spells with Torquay, Halifax and then Barrow.
Waters scored nine goals in 32 league games for Barrow in League Two last season after moving from Halifax in the summer of 2022.
The frontman had scored 21 goals in a prolific 2021-22 campaign for the Shaymen before joining up with former Town boss Pete Wild at Barrow.
On his latest signing, boss McCann said: “Billy is a goalscorer and he has been over the years at different clubs.
"We feel it’s a great signing for us. He’s really hungry to come in, play games and score goals. He’s sharp in his movements, wants to get in-behind and between the posts.
"He’s had experience of the level and scored goals at the level. It’s a good signing for us.”
Rovers have also brought in defender Jay McGrath this month alongside loanees Conor Carty and Matthew Craig from Bolton and Spurs respectively.