Doncaster Rovers transfer news: Striker first signing snared by Grant McCann's high-tech homework

Doncaster Rovers are going to high-tech lengths to make sure they land the right signings in the January transfer window with Irish striker Conor Carty the first player to come through their vetting process.

The 21-year-old arrives from Bolton Wanderers on his second loan of the season having begun the campaign at St Patrick’s Athletic in the League of Ireland.

He scored six goals in 41 appearances for St Pat’s and started in the FAI Cup final win over Bohemians.

“I’m delighted,” he said of the move. “As soon as I knew the move was coming up, I jumped on it straight away. I’m really happy to be here.

HOMEWORK: Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann

“To come to such a big club like Doncaster now, I’m really excited for it.”

A product of the Wolverhampton Wanderers signed by Bolton in the summer of 2022, Carty has had previous loans with Oldham Athletic and Gateshead and is a Republic of Ireland international at various age groups.

With last summers overhaul failing to have the desired effect thanks in no small part to a crippling injury list, Carty is expected to be the first of another recruitment drive between now and the 11pm deadline on February 1.

Manager Grant McCann is determined to leave no stone unturned in identifying the right personalities as well as players to lift his under-performing squad.

"I think what's important is that every football player coming into this football club is well checked in terms of everything about them – not just their medical or their history or the minutes they've played, everything," said McCann, in his second spell as manager of the South Yorkshire club.

"Where are they mentally, what are they like socially, are they going to fit the way we want to play?

"We've created ibooks for seven or eight players so we know everything about them.

"We want to get to the point where we show them how they play and fit into this team and we're not far away with that, then it's over to the medical department."

With Joe Ironside and Mo Faal in excellent form and George Miller hopefully back soon from injury, centre-forward has been one of Doncaster’s strong points this season but McCann, inset, still believes Carty can enhance them.

“Conor’s a good player,” said McCann, a former Northern Ireland midfielder who keeps a close eye on domestic football in his homeland. “He’s athletic, he wants to run in-behind, he’s a good finisher.

“He’s come off the back of a good loan with St Pat’s which went really well for him. They won the cup in Ireland and finished in the top three which was a really good season for them.

“We’re really pleased to get him because there was quite a bit of interest in him from the EFL.”

Winger Tyler Roberts returned to Premier League Wolverhampton Wanderers this week after an unsuccessful loan spell with the club.