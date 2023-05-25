Doncaster Rovers utility man Tommy Rowe set for defined job with one key responsibility

TOMMY ROWE’S versatility has been a blessing and a curse for him at Doncaster Rovers, but Grant McCann is determined to tie him down to the position he plays best.

Instability has been a theme at Rovers in recent seasons, with Darren Moore the only manager since Darren Ferguson left in 2018 to last more than a year. That includes his successor McCann, who quit after one season to manage Hull City.

For the versatile Rowe, the chopping and changing has gone further, with most of them making use of the 34-year-old's adaptability.

But McCann wants to use last season’s club captain as a box-to-box midfielder and for him to lead the charge for more goals from that area of the field in his reshaped League Two side.

Signing goalkeeper Ian Lawlor and centre-back Richard Wood before the transfer window has even officially opened is a sign McCann has a huge overhaul in mind after last season's dismal under-achievement, but Rowe seems certain to remain a key figure.

"In my opinion Rowey's best position is a No 8 with the way he plays that position and arrives in the box," said McCann, who used him there in 2018-19. "We want our front three to score goals but the midfield chipping in with eight, 10, 12 goals is massive for us."

Rowe only started in 18 of his 32 previous league appearances under McCann, who wants him to once more have a fight for his place.

"We want to have six (midfield) players competing," says McCann, who will probably settle on a 4-3-3 formation. "I want to be looking over my shoulder thinking, I've got somebody who can replace Tommy Rowe or I'm bringing Tommy Rowe on to replace someone. I want to have those decisions."

The left-footer was used in midfield and at full-back by Gary McSheffrey last season, and mainly on the left of a back three by successor Danny Schofield, though he did make some appearances in midfield too. Rovers have previously used him as a winger and a centre-forward.