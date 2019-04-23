Doncaster Rovers v Accrington Stanley: Grant McCann demanding front-foot approach

MANAGER Grant McCann is urging Doncaster Rovers to get back in character in tonight’s key encounter with relegation-haunted Accrington.

The Rovers chief was critical of his side’s passive traits in their meek 2-0 defeat at Sunderland on Good Friday, with the performance being a far cry from the fearless and energetic style of attacking football which has typified much of his first season in charge.

The stakes may be high tonight, with Rovers seeking to nail down the final place in the play-offs and Stanley fighting for their lives at the bottom of the table, but McCann says that he will not tolerate over-caution in a pivotal match.

Alongside his coded warning, the Northern Irishman has professed confidence that Rovers will do just that.

The Rovers chief is entitled to be mindful of his side’s strong response to their 4-0 loss at Luton Town last month – by way of a comprehensive home win over Bristol Rovers in the next outing.

On the test against Accrington, who have won just once away from home since Christmas, McCann said: “We will bounce back. One hundred per cent.

“We cannot wait – it has to be the next game, it is as simple as that. There is no point hiding behind the bush, we have to go and win it. We have got three tough games coming up and we have got to respond.”

Last six games: Doncaster LWWWWL; Accrington LLDLWL. Referee: S Stockbridge (Tyne and Wear). Last time: Doncaster 2 Accrington 2, February 25, 2017; League Two.