Turbulence on and off the pitch has ensured there has been a rather unsteady stream of noise for Grant McCann to shield his squad from.

However, at a crucial stage of the campaign, Doncaster appear to be heading clear of choppy waters.

The treatment table is seeing less action and Rovers are now unbeaten in four league games. A resounding 5-1 win over Grimsby Town last week was an insight into what McCann’s men are capable of producing when firing on all cylinders.

Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann has stressed the importance of staying level. Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe

A pessimist would say there have been glimpses before. The current season has been a constant and almost dizzying battle for consistency and Doncaster have slumped after highs in the past.

It is therefore no surprise to see McCann keeping a level head as Doncaster prepare to host AFC Wimbledon.

Speaking ahead of the game, he said: “I think as a football player or being in football as a manager or a coach, you've almost got to sort of ignore that sort of [noise].

"Whether you win, lose or draw, you've got to keep yourself intact and level and worry about the job at hand. I've learned over my management career, good times, bad times and both, you've got to try and remain calm and remain really clear in terms of your what your philosophy, principles and beliefs are about.

"I think we've done that. It's helped to have some players coming back from treatment, from injury. The squad seems a bit more healthier, I think the recruitment's been good in January which has helped us and kicked us on a bit, but we just want to go on to the next one, try and see if we can get another three points and see where we go.”

As easy as it is to slide down the League Two table, it is equally possible to climb quickly while on a hot streak.

For 20th-placed Doncaster, climbing as high as possible is the target.