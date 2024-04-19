Doncaster Rovers v Barrow: Joseph Olowu has learnt his lesson about tunnel vision in League Two play-off chase

Excitement is building at the League Two club, with good reason.If Doncaster win their last three matches of the season, they will be in the play-offs, and ought to be favourites. Not bad for a team a place above the relegation zone at the start of February.

Saturday’s visitors Barrow are four points and three places above but Doncaster’s eight-match winning streak includes the scalps of promoted Wrexham and play-off rivals Crawley Town and Walsall.

A crowd in excess of 9,000 is expected for final home game of the regular season (Rovers Belles play afterwards) but Olowu, who has kept his place after Tom Anderson's return from suspension, is stubbornly refusing to get carried away.

"We've approached each game with full focus on that specific game and put ourselves in the position we're currently in," argues the centre-back. "We're not even paying much attention to league tables, we're just concentrating on us because we dictate what we do."

It is a message he will almost certainly have got from Grant McCann, and possibly others too.

"If we start thinking differently then we won't make the play-offs, simple as that," warned the manager. "We are focused on the next game and having a good end to the season.

LEARNER: Doncaster Rovers centre-back Joseph Olowu

“If we'd have started looking anywhere else around Christmas time we'd probably be relegated by now.”

Now he has made 100 appearances for the club, Arsenal youth product Olowu might think he is above learning lessons, but he is far too clever for to fall into that trap.

“With the reputation (McCann) has at the club from his time before and if you look at the clubs he went to after that and what he did with those clubs, this is someone with a lot of experience,” he says. “You're wanting to learn, to come in every single day and put your best foot forward. With Richard Wood, the captain, his experience is second to none.

“It's not something I wake up in the morning thinking I've got to tick off talking to Tommy Rowe, Richard Wood, Tom Anderson, but just in the most natural way possible I have conversations with them because they've played a lot of football, they've seen a lot of different things.